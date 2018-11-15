  • Woodland Hills parents demand changes be made to security policies

    Updated:

    BRADDOCK, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Coalition to End Deadly Exchange is urging the Woodland Hills School Board to make changes when it comes to security measures and resources in the district.

    The coalition started a petition that has gathered nearly 1,000 signatures from parents in the district and advocates presented it to the board at Wednesday night’s meeting.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

     

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories