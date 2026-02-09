Man matching description for suspect in McKees Rocks shooting found dead, police say

Investigators are providing new information about a shooting in McKees Rocks that has a woman hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Now, the Allegheny County Police Department says detectives have determined the shooting took place on Saturday night, but wasn’t reported until the next morning.

Detectives also identified Edward Sparrow, 22, as a suspect.

While investigating this shooting, detectives determined Sparrow was involved in a crash on the 100 block of Langer Way in Kennedy Township around 8:17 p.m. Saturday.

When officers responded to that crash, the vehicle was unoccupied. But a witness later told investigators that Sparrow jumped the guard rail on Langer Way after the crash.

Investigators searching the steep hillside near the guardrail on Monday morning located a man matching Sparrow’s description, deceased.

Detectives are currently working with area fire departments to recover the body. Formal identification of the deceased man will be made by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

