PITTSBURGH - A miniature cow broke out of its crate Wednesday during a cargo transfer at Pittsburgh International Airport.
The airport said ground crews quickly and safely secured the animal.
Airport operations were not affected.
TRENDING NOW:
- Clapping is now considered anxiety trigger, 'jazz hands' to replace applause at Oxford
- FBI: Missing 14-year-old Virginia girl believed to be with potentially armed, dangerous man
- WATCH: Simone Biles flips, throws first pitch at World Series Game 2
- VIDEO: No arrests during Penn Avenue protest outside Pittsburgh convention center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}