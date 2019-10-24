  • Workers capture miniature cow that broke out of crate at Pittsburgh International Airport

    PITTSBURGH - A miniature cow broke out of its crate Wednesday during a cargo transfer at Pittsburgh International Airport.

    The airport said ground crews quickly and safely secured the animal.

    Airport operations were not affected. 

