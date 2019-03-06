  • Workers protest at Wabtec in Wilmerding over strike in Erie

    WILMERDING, Pa. - A union protest was held outside the local headquarters of Wabtec in Wilmerding on Wednesday.

    The demonstration was related to a strike in Erie that has stretched into its 7th day.

    Workers say Wabtec imposed new working conditions that are unfair and now Pittsburgh and Erie union members are joining forces to send a message.

