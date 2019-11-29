CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Authorities say a man who led officers on a long, high-speed chase through West Virginia was caught after he ran out of gas.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Joshua Allen Harris is facing fleeing and stolen vehicle charges after the pursuit early Tuesday.
A news release from the sheriff’s office says Harris was driving erratically on an interstate near Burning Springs then took off when a deputy tried to pull him over. He reached speeds of 125 mph as he led officials on a chase through four West Virginia counties before running out of gas near Jane Lew.
A Kanawha County court clerk says Harris doesn’t have an attorney yet.
