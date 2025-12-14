City of Pittsburgh crews continue snow removal after winter storm blankets the area

PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works crews have been busy removing snow left by this weekend’s winter storm.

In an update Sunday, city officials said crews were reporting “moderate successes under arduous conditions” following the storm. Overnight work was reportedly hindered by the rapid rate of snowfall, which required plowing instead of salting.

All main streets and some secondary streets have been treated, but most places will need more treatment, officials said. Additional plow trucks have been sent to neighborhoods that got significant snowfall, and treatment will continue throughout Sunday.

DPW Director Chris Hornstein said he is “extremely proud” of the department crew.

Officials say around-the-clock snow removal will continue until 6 a.m. Monday. Regular shifts are set to resume Monday morning, with further winter weather operations continuing as conditions require.

