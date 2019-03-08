  • Police searching for person who set fire at Youngwood toy store

    YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - A fire at a local toy shop in Youngwood was ruled arson today by a stage police fire marshal.

    The fire happened at Gene and Troy’s toy store on South 7th Street.

    It was put out quickly thanks to the fast response by first responders, but now state police are trying to figure out who set it.

    It was put out quickly thanks to the fast response by first responders, but now state police are trying to figure out who set it. 

