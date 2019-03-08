YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - A fire at a local toy shop in Youngwood was ruled arson today by a stage police fire marshal.
The fire happened at Gene and Troy’s toy store on South 7th Street.
It was put out quickly thanks to the fast response by first responders, but now state police are trying to figure out who set it.
Channel 11 is talking to the fire chief about how they were able to save the building from more extensive damage.
