Hershey’s Chocolate in beer? Yes, please.
Pottsville-based Yuengling, the oldest brewery in the U.S., and Hershey’s, one of the country’s oldest chocolate companies, are teaming up to make a chocolate porter beer.
According to Channel 11 News’ exchange partner Pittsburgh Tribune Review, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available in limited release starting in October and only on draft.
The Trib reported that Yuengling said it wanted people to “experience this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration freshly from the tap,” and that the beer will only be sold in 14 states, including Pennsylvania.
The beer is expected to be available only until February. You can find out where you can get one on Yuengling’s website.
According to the Tribune Review, Yuengling used its Dark Brewed Porter beer as the basis of its first collaboration in its 190-year history. This is Hershey’s first beer.
The beer is described as smooth, rich and chocolatey and has an ABV of 4.7%, the Trib reported.
