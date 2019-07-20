FARMINGTON, Pa. - An employee was attacked by a Himalayan bear Saturday morning at Nemacolin Woodland Resort.
A spokesperson for the resort said the staff associate was hurt while guiding a routine safari tour.
The bear reached through a wire fence, pulled the worker toward it and bit the worker's arm. The employee was standing in between the two levels of wire fencing at the bear enclosure when the attack happened.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Fayette County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
The worker was stabilized by nurse and was stable and alert when airlifted from the scene to a trauma center for treament, the resort spokesperson said.
Nemacolin Woodland Resort released a statement saying:
"We deeply regret this incident. Our thoughts are with our injured associate, our staff and guests as we focus on ensuring they receive the finest medical attention and counseling"
- Maggie Hardy Knox, President of Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
The resort has checked the bear enclosure, and it is completely secure. The incident is under review until resort officials determine what happened.
The bear has been at Nemacolin for nine years, the resort spokeperson said.
WPXI is working to find out more about the attack. Refresh WPXI.com for updates and watch Channel 11 News at 6 for the latest.
TRENDING NOW:
- Convicted murderer once deemed too old to be dangerous convicted of another murder
- 4 teens shot at graduation party in Clairton
- 'Fortnite' video game sends 8-year-old to emergency room
- VIDEO: Man Gets Life Sentence in 2004 Murders of Couple Sleeping on Beach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}