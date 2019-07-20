  • Zoo worker hurt in bear attack at Nemacolin

    FARMINGTON, Pa. - An employee was attacked by a Himalayan bear Saturday morning at Nemacolin Woodland Resort. 

    A spokesperson for the resort said the staff associate was hurt while guiding a routine safari tour.   

    The bear reached through a wire fence, pulled the worker toward it and bit the worker's arm. The employee was standing in between the two levels of wire fencing at the bear enclosure when the attack happened.  

    The worker was stabilized by nurse and was stable and alert when airlifted from the scene to a trauma center for treament, the resort spokesperson said.

    Nemacolin Woodland Resort released a statement saying: 

    "We deeply regret this incident.  Our thoughts are with our injured associate, our staff  and guests as we focus on ensuring they receive the finest medical attention and counseling"

    - Maggie Hardy Knox,  President of Nemacolin  Woodlands  Resort

    The resort has checked the bear enclosure, and it is completely secure.  The incident is under review until resort officials determine what happened.  

    The bear has been at Nemacolin for nine years, the resort spokeperson said. 

