Tourist catches alligator having python for lunch

MIAMI, Fla. - A man visiting the Everglades National Park in Miami captured video of a gator in full dining mode.
Rich Kruger spotted the alligator making a meal of a python he estimated to be about 10 feet long. He was visiting the Shark Valley Visitor Center Monday morning when he shot the video.
Both animals are pretty sizable, but the gator appeared to have the upper hand in this encounter. Alligators are opportunistic eaters, lurking in fresh and brackish bodies of water and waiting to lunge at prey they can easily overcome.
It's estimated that there are over a million alligators in Florida.
