TOXIC: Oxford Dictionaries sums up mood of 2018

    What one word sums up 2018?

    According to Oxford Dictionaries, it's "toxic."

    That's the word the British publisher picked as its Word of the Year. 

    Toxic is literally defined as "poisonous."

    Oxford said this year the word has been used to describe numerous situations and concerns. 

    There have been articles about toxic workplaces, toxic relationships and even toxic masculinity.

    Toxic is a word that's been around for centuries, unlike 2017's Word of the Year, "youthquake."

    In 2015, Oxford didn't choose a word at all, instead going with the "tears of joy" emoji as the Word of the Year.
     

     
     

