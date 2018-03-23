  • 12-year-old boy missing after getting on wrong school bus

    By: Tyisha Fernandes, WSBTV.com

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 12-year-old boy disappeared after getting on the wrong school bus on his way home from middle school in metro Atlanta.   

    Anthony Randolph III disappeared Wednesday after boarding the wrong bus at Redan Middle School in DeKlab County, police said.

    Investigators said the boy got off the bus two miles away from his home.

    He wasn’t supposed to be on that bus and school officials said they are working to figure out why the bus driver didn’t take him back to school.

    “We need you home Anthony, fast, please,” the child’s father, Anthony Randolph Jr., said.

    Randolph wiped away tears as he begged anyone with information on the disappearance of his son to come forward.

    A search is underway as police continue investigating the boy’s disappearance.

     
     

