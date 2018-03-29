  • 3 children still missing in crash that killed 5 others when vehicle plunged off cliff

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. - California authorities are still searching for three children smissing in the waters along a remote stretch of California coastline, officials said Wednesday, after a family’s vehicle plunged off a cliff Monday, killing the parents and three other children.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Investigators with the California Highway Patrol work at the scene where a couple and several of their children plunged in their SUV off Highway 1, Wednesday, March 28, 2018, near Fort Bragg, Calif.
    Chris Calder/AP

    The family of eight from Washington state was driving along the Mendocino Coast when their GMC Yukon drove over the edge of the cliff, killing the married couple, identified as Jennifer and Sarah Hart, and three of their adopted six children, according to the Press Democrat. The Harts, both 38, and their children were from Woodland, Washington.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Mendocino County officials identified the three children, who died in the crash Wednesday as Abigail Hart, 14, Jeremiah Hart, 14, and Markis Hart, 19, the Press Democrat reported.

    Investigators believe the three missing children, Sienna Hart, 12, Hannah Hart, 16, and Devonte Hart, 15, also perished in the crash.

    The family received a lot of media attention in 2014 after attending a Portland, Ore. police reform rally where their son, Devonte Hart, was photographed hugging a white police officer in what became an iconic picture.

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 children still missing in crash that killed 5 others when vehicle…

  • Headline Goes Here

    New coffee shop happily puts 14 people with special needs to work

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is White House physician Ronny L. Jackson?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump replacing VA Sec. David Shulkin with his personal physician Ronny…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Top Trump lawyer floated idea of pardoning Flynn, Manafort: report