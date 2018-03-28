Downtown restaurant closing after 100+ years in business

PITTSBURGH - A historic Pittsburgh restaurant is preparing to serve its last lunch.
After more than 100 years in business, changes are coming to Mitchell's.
The restaurant at Third Avenue and Ross Street will stop serving food on Friday.
Downtown staple is closing for lunch forever this Friday. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/6Ocn3K4XCf— Gigi (@wpxigigi) March 28, 2018
Third-generation owner Jim Mitchell has decided to expand his bar and focus on the catering business.
"It's time to slow down. The years I've missed with my family and friends -- I'm going to make up for lost time," he said.
Mitchell called it a bittersweet decision, but after working 12 hours a day for 38 years, he said he's ready to take it easy.
TRENDING NOW:
- Exchange student accused of Pa. school threat
- You'll soon be able to cruise Pittsburgh's three rivers on a Tiki boat
- Pitt student-athlete being treated for possible meningitis
- VIDEO: Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}