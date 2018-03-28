  • Downtown restaurant closing after 100+ years in business

    PITTSBURGH - A historic Pittsburgh restaurant is preparing to serve its last lunch.

    After more than 100 years in business, changes are coming to Mitchell's.

    The restaurant at Third Avenue and Ross Street will stop serving food on Friday.

    Third-generation owner Jim Mitchell has decided to expand his bar and focus on the catering business.

    "It's time to slow down. The years I've missed with my family and friends -- I'm going to make up for lost time," he said.

    Mitchell called it a bittersweet decision, but after working 12 hours a day for 38 years, he said he's ready to take it easy.

