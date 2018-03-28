SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A 17-month-old in Allegheny County may have died from the flu.
According to police, the boy lived in South Park.
His grandfather told Channel 11 he had recently been to a doctor's office for flu-related symptoms.
County police are waiting on the medical examiner's office for an official cause of death.
