  • Police: 1-year-old's death may be flu-related

    Updated:

    SOUTH PARK, Pa. - A 17-month-old in Allegheny County may have died from the flu.

    According to police, the boy lived in South Park.

    His grandfather told Channel 11 he had recently been to a doctor's office for flu-related symptoms.

    County police are waiting on the medical examiner's office for an official cause of death.

