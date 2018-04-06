Brad Pitt reportedly hanging out with MIT professor Neri Oxman

Brad Pitt has been spending time with Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor Neri Oxman.
According to Page Six, the actor and media arts and sciences associate professor have become friends since meeting through an MIT architecture project.
An unnamed source told the tabloid that the two are in a “professional friendship.”
“Their friendship has not turned into romance as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri, she is fascinating,” the unnamed source told Page Six.
People reported that Pitt, 54, is an architecture enthusiast. The friendship makes sense then, as Oxman, 42, founded a team at MIT that researches architecture and art that combines design, materials and biology.
Pitt is reportedly still finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Oxman was reportedly married to Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov in 2011, but the two have since split. According to Page Six, Oxman has been dating billionaire investor Bill Ackman, 51. Ackman’s representative declined to comment to the tabloid.
Page Six said Oxman could not be reached for comment. A representative for Pitt declined to comment.
