0 Cardi B, Offset pose for risque Rolling Stone cover

In the year since “Bodak Yellow” arrived, Cardi B has escalated from projected one-hit wonder to ubiquitous charmer.

Her frank talk and unapologetic attitude toward her past as a stripper have only bolstered her internet appeal; she’s landed everywhere from “Saturday Night Live” to Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show to the Grammy Awards (albeit as a collaborator with Bruno Mars).

Now Cardi, who will perform at the One Musicfest in September, is on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine for the second time in eight months (it’s technically the July issue).

The risqué photo, which Cardi released on her Instagram account after it apparently leaked elsewhere, immediately sparked the usual love it/hate it fervor on social media.

To complement a feature about her “love story” with Offset, of the Atlanta rap trio Migos, Cardi is posing bottom-less, her baby bump being kissed by her baby daddy as he slouches next to her in a bell-bottomed red suit.

“This cover is so special to me and means so much! Thank you to everyone who helped put this amazing cover together! …My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover !!!!,” she wrote on Instagram, also confirming the baby’s sex.

During her visit to Stern’s radio show in May, Cardi B mentioned that she and Offset are building a home in Atlanta for their new family.

