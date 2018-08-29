Chick-fil-A adds 5 new menu items

Chick-fil-A added five new menu items to its repertoire in hopes that the new adjustments may make the frenetic back-to-school season a little easier.
According to a Monday news release, the new items include 30-count nuggets, Waffle Potato Chips, an “improved” fruit cup, plus two new catering menu options: a Grilled Chicken Bundle and a Spicy Grilled Chicken Sub sandwich.
“We know the beginning of the school year can be hectic for families and we hope these new options help make life a little easier for our guests,” Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, said in a statement. “Many of our guests aren’t aware we have a catering menu, so we’re excited to introduce some new options that are perfect for an after-school snack or to entertain family, friends and co-workers.”
Before this week, the gluten-free Waffle Potato Chips were only available on the catering menu. Now, they can also be purchased as a side with any entree.
The improved fruit cup, based on customer feedback, features fewer apples and more fresh strawberries, blueberries and mandarin oranges.
The new Grilled Chicken Bundle for 10 comes with 10 grilled chicken breasts, multigrain buns, lettuce, tomatoes, Colby-Jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and Chick-fil-A’s Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce.
The sub sandwich adds spice to the franchise’s grilled chicken sandwich. Marinated with a blend of seasonings, the boneless spicy chicken breast is thinly sliced and served chilled on a baguette with cheese, baby greens, sliced tomato and Chick-fil-A’s Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce.
The menu items are now available at Chick-fil-A.
