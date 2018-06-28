Dairy Queen giving away free Blizzards if you download its app

Dairy Queen is offering a free small Blizzard to those who download its app.
Thrillist reported that the effort is part of a campaign to get more people to use the restaurant's app. Users can download the DQ app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Once they sign up and register, the app will get a mobile coupon for a free small Blizzard treat, ranging from Oreo to cotton candy.
I am the treat to start your summer right. Download the DQ® App and register now to get your free small BLIZZARD treat and app like a Fan. Download now! https://t.co/VGKBG573Wu pic.twitter.com/GNvAK0yriw— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) June 23, 2018
Before heading out to the nearest Dairy Queen for a treat, be sure it is participating in the offer.
“Most DQ restaurants throughout the United States and Canada are individually owned and operated franchises, so special promotions or coupons are decided by the store management or owner,” the restaurant chain said on Twitter.
The app deals are only at participating restaurants, and none are available in Texas.
Find out more information by contacting a DQ near you or going to DQ.com.
