Daytime Emmy Awards 2018: Complete winners list

PASADENA, Calif. - Daytime television stars gathered Sunday in Pasadena, California, for the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards. Check out the complete list of winners below:
- Outstanding Drama Series: "Days of Our Lives"
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Eileen Davidson, "The Young and the Restless"
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: James Reynolds, "Days of Our Lives"
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Camryn Grimes, "The Young and the Restless"
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Greg Vaughan, "Days of Our Lives"
- Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series: Chloe Lanier, "General Hospital"
- Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series: Rome Flynn, "The Bold and the Beautiful"
- Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series: Robb Derringer, "Days of Our Lives"
- Outstanding Writing Team: "Days of Our Lives"
- Outstanding Directing Team: "Days of Our Lives"
- Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program: "Judge Mathis"
- Outstanding Game Show Host: Wayne Brady, "Let's Make a Deal"
- Outstanding Game Show: "The Price Is Right"
- Outstanding Morning Program: "Good Morning America"
- Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish: "Despierta America"
- Outstanding Entertainment News Program: "Entertainment Tonight"
- Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host: Steve Harvey, "Steve"
- Outstanding Informative Talk Show: "The Dr. Oz Show"
- Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host: Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley, "The Real"
- Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show: "The Talk"
- Outstanding Culinary Program: "A Chef's Life"
- Outstanding Culinary Host: Lidia Bastianich, "Lidia’s Kitchen"
