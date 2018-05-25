  • Elizabeth Sung, ‘Joy Luck Club,' ‘Young and the Restless' star, dies

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Elizabeth Sung, who had a long career on the small and big screen, has died.

    Sung may be most well known as her character as Luan Violen Abbott on “The Young and the Restless” soap opera. She was on the show in 1994 through 1996, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

    She also appeared on the small screen in series across networks, including “Hawaii-Five-O,” “The Sopranos,” “Bones” and “Charmed.”

    On the big screen, Sung starred in “The Joy Luck Club,”  “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Lethal Weapon 4.”

    She was born and raised in Hong Kong, studying ballet. She graduated from The Julliard School, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

    Sung’s cause of death has not been released. She was 63 years old and survived by her husband, Peter Tulipan, Fox News reported.

