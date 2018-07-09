0 Ex-NFL player Brandon Browner arrested in felony investigation

LA VERNE, Calif. - Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested Sunday afternoon near Azusa, California, according to the La Verne Police Department.

Browner was arrested in a felony investigation of kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment, and violation of a restraining order in relation to an incident that took place earlier Sunday morning, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles.

Browner's background

Browner, a Los Angeles native, played college football at Oregon State. After going undrafted in 2005, Browner spent the 2005 NFL season on injured reserve with the Denver Broncos.

From 2007 to 2011, Browner played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

In 2011, Browner returned to the NFL and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Browner started 36 games for the Seahawks from 2011 to 2013.

Browner left Seattle to join the New England Patriots, where he won Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2015, Browner joined the New Orleans Saints, where he started 16 games at cornerback.

Browner signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle in April of 2016, but he was released during training camp.

Details on Browner's arrest

The La Verne Police Department says officers originally responded to reports of a male who broke into a residence through a locked window Sunday morning.

The 33-year-old Browner was identified as the suspect, and police say he fled the scene before officers arrived.

"The investigation determined Browner physically forced the victim back into her residence when she attempted to flee. He then physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim while in the residence," according to the La Verne Police Department.

Police also said Browner took a Rolex watch, valued at approximately $20,000 from the victim, before fleeing the residence.

According to the La Verne Police Department Browner was located within hours of the incident and was taken into custody without further incident.

Browner is currently being held at the La Verne Police Department.

