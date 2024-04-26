17-year-old arrested in Florida after deadly shooting at McKees Rocks playground

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a playground in McKees Rocks.

Delvon Johnson, 17, is charged in the shooting death of Ahsan Edwards, 15.

Ahsan was shot multiple times at Third Street Park on Saturday, April 20. He died at a local hospital.

Witness interviews and multiple videos led detectives to Johnson.

Johnson was arrested Friday afternoon in Orlando, Florida.

He is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police said Johnson is still in Florida, pending extradition back to Allegheny County.

