  • GBI seizes hundreds of marijuana plants from warehouse in drug bust

    AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. -

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation busted a warehouse full of marijuana plants in an operation so big state agents wore masks when they took it down. 

    The GBI showed WSBTV rooms and rooms of marijuana after agents raided the building, which looked like an abandoned warehouse, in Avondale Estates, Georgia, Tuesday.

    “Now, once these doors are open, I smelled it before I put my window down,” GBI special agent Joe Chesnut said.

    Chesnut said the place had an automated watering system and plenty of liquid fertilizer. Agents harvested more than 430 marijuana plants, including several varieties cultivated for various tastes.

    According to Chesnut, the warehouse also yielded evidence of who was running the place. He said authorities found the warehouse after a west metro agent got a lead, set up surveillance and got enough probable cause for a warrant. 

     

     

