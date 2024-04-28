Local

Pitt Police asking public to be aware of traffic disruptions amidst demonstrations in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Police say drivers could experience some traffic disruptions because of demonstrations happening in the area.

At 5:03 p.m. Sunday evening, Pitt Police said demonstrations had created a traffic disruption between Bigelow Blvd. and Forbes Avenue.

At 5:09 p.m. they said the disruptions had expanded to Bigelow Blvd and Bellfield Avenue.

Demonstrations then moved to Bellefield Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

Pitt students have been occupying the area of Schenley Park since Tuesday. They say the University of Pittsburgh is complicit in the violence happening against Palestinian people. So far, over 40,000 Palestinian people living in Gaza have died.

