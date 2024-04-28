Pitt Police asking public to be aware of traffic disruptions amidst demonstrations in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Police say drivers could experience some traffic disruptions because of demonstrations happening in the area.

At 5:03 p.m. Sunday evening, Pitt Police said demonstrations had created a traffic disruption between Bigelow Blvd. and Forbes Avenue.

Due to demonstrations, there is traffic disruption on Bigelow Blvd. between Forbes Ave. and Fifth Ave. Avoid the area and allow extra time for travel. — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) April 28, 2024

At 5:09 p.m. they said the disruptions had expanded to Bigelow Blvd and Bellfield Avenue.

Update: Due to demonstrations, there are traffic disruptions on Bigelow Blvd. between Forbes Ave. and Fifth Ave and Fifth Ave. near Bigelow and Bellefield. Avoid the area and allow extra time for travel. — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) April 28, 2024

Demonstrations then moved to Bellefield Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

Update: Due to demonstrations, there are traffic disruptions near Bellefield Ave. and Fifth Ave. Avoid the area and allow extra time for travel. — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) April 28, 2024

Pitt students have been occupying the area of Schenley Park since Tuesday. They say the University of Pittsburgh is complicit in the violence happening against Palestinian people. So far, over 40,000 Palestinian people living in Gaza have died.

