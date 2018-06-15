Giuliana Rancic returning as co-host of 'E! News' in September

LOS ANGELES - Nearly three years after her exit was announced, TV personality Giuliana Rancic is returning to E! News as a co-host.
E! Entertainment announced Friday that Rancic will co-host the weeknight show with Jason Kennedy this fall. Yahoo! Entertainment reported that she last co-anchored from 2005 to 2015. She first appeared on E! in 2002 when she was a correspondent at E! News.
Variety reported that Rancic has made other appearances on the network since exiting E! News, hosting “E! Live From the Red Carpet” and other special events, like the network’s coverage of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
“Returning to host ‘E! News’ is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” Rancic said in a statement. “Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the ‘E! News’ audience and go on this journey together once again.”
During the time Rancic was no longer hosting the weeknight show, Maria Menounos stepped in as co-host. She left in July 2017 after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which has since been surgically removed.
Catt Sadler was a co-host on “E! News,” but left in December because of what she said was a “massive disparity in pay” between herself and Kennedy.
Rancic returns to “E! News” Sept. 4.
