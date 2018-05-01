0 Idaho woman who beat kids for eating ice cream gets 90 days in jail

An Idaho woman convicted of beating her children and shaving their heads after she discovered them eating a tub of ice cream was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail, KTVB reported.

Priscilla Zapata, 26, will serve her sentence in the Canyon County Jail and will serve four years of felony probation for felony injury to a child, according to court documents.

Zapata told relatives that she "lost it" on July 18 after she found her children -- two boys and two girls ranging in age from 3 to 9 -- had eaten the ice cream, according to court documents.

Deputies said Zapata beat her children with a belt, causing extensive bruising. One of the girls told investigators that Zapata also bit her, shoved her face into the ice cream and pushed her into a wall. The other daughter told investigators that she had been grabbed by the throat and lifted into the air, causing her to have difficulty breathing.

Zapata was also accused of shaving both girls' heads as punishment.

The children are being cared for by family members under the supervision of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. KTVB reported.

“You have engaged yourself in appropriate treatment ... and are involved in counseling, so it appears you are engaging in a process on how to better handle your children.” Judge George A. Southworth told Zapata during her sentencing. “You’ve caused a lot of damage to your children and it’s going to take you a long time, if ever, before you can rebuild that trust.”

