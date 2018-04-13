  • ‘Incredibles 2' trailer released; Mr. Incredible takes on hardest job, stay-at-home parent

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    He’s fought some of the toughest criminals, but can Mr. Incredible tackle the hardest job of all -- a stay-at-home parent?

    The second trailer released for the upcoming “The Incredibles 2” dives more into what happens when Elastigirl leaves the home, taking the lead as the family’s superhero on the job, while dad stays home to take care of a family that has superpowers of their own. 

    Much of the original cast has returned: Mr. Incredible/Bob Parr is voiced by Craig T. Nelson, Elastigirl/Helen is voiced by Holly Hunter,  Frozone/Lucius Best is once again voiced by Samuel L. Jackson and Violet is voiced by Sarah Vowell. Dash is voiced this time by Huck Milner, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

    The movie, which is a sequel to 2004’s “The Incredibles,” hits theaters June 15.

