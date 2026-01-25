Channel 11 Exclusive: Mother delivers baby on side of Pittsburgh highway

PITTSBURGH — There was a special delivery on the Parkway North hours before a major winter storm moved in.

It was around midnight that a woman delivered her own baby on the side of the highway.

Our crew spotted police, firefighters and paramedics near the East North Avenue Exit.

We saw an officer carrying the infant to an ambulance, while other first responders helped the mother.

We are working to learn how mom and baby are doing.

