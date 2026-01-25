LIVE UPDATES: Snow blanketing Pittsburgh region as biggest winter storm in years moves through

PITTSBURGH — Snow is falling across the entire area and will continue much of the day Sunday into Sunday night.

Our team of reporters and meteorologists is spread across the area to bring you the latest on conditions where you live. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.

Most areas that see all snow will have 8-14 inches by late Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts possible. The areas that see some sleet will see slightly lesser amounts.

We’ll have the latest updates below as the storm moves through:

UPDATE 5 a.m.:

Here’s a look at Route 8 in Butler Township

UPDATE 4:30 a.m.:

Snow has already started to fall across the area.

