Major winter storm moving through Pittsburgh region, 14 inches of snow or more possible for some

PITTSBURGH — Snow is falling across the entire area and will continue much of the day Sunday into Sunday night.

Our team of reporters and meteorologists is spread across the area to bring you the latest on conditions where you live. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.

Snow will become heavy at times with snowfall rates as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour going into the afternoon. Travel will be most dangerous during this time span and may even be impassable, with reduced visibility and snow-covered roads.

Some areas south and southeast of Pittsburgh will see some sleet mixed in with the snow by late morning and during much of the afternoon. That would keep totals down a bit closer to Latrobe, Uniontown, and Morgantown. For areas from the city and points north, this will be mainly snow and could easily reach over a foot under any heavier banding.

Snow Impacts

Most areas that see all snow will have 8-14 inches by late Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts possible. The areas that see some sleet will see slightly lesser amounts.

Snow Total Map (1/25/26)

Snow will taper to light snow and snow showers Sunday night, but continue off and on into Monday morning. It will stay very cold even behind the system as temperatures plunge below zero in some spots Monday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group