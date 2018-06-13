0 Judge to Angelina Jolie: Give Brad Pitt more access to kids or risk losing custody

A judge has warned Angelina Jolie that she might lose custody of the children she has with fellow actor Brad Pitt if she doesn’t give her former husband more access to the kids, according to multiple reports.

Jolie and Pitt have six children together -- three adopted and three biological -- between the ages of 9 and 16 years old.

In court documents filed in California last week and first obtained Tuesday by entertainment new site The Blast, a judge wrote that “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to (the kids).”

"If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with (Jolie) and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to (Pitt)," the judge said in court records obtained by CNN.

In the order, Jolie was required to give Pitt “unrestricted phone access to the children,” CNN reported. The order also outlined a shared custody schedule for the summer that would have the kids splitting time between Los Angeles and London, according to the news network.

A representative for Jolie called the documents “misleading” and said the release of the information was “deplorable” in a statement to ABC News.

"From the start, Angelina has been focused on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately," the statement said. "It’s deplorable that someone for their own selfish reasons leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, two years after they were married. In divorce papers filed in Los Angeles, Jolie cited “irreconcilable difference” as the reason for their split, The Associated Press reported.

Robert Offer, an attorney for Jolie, told the AP at the time that the “Tomb Raider” star’s decision to divorce Pitt was made “for the health of the family.”

