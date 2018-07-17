Man walks nearly 20 miles to get to job after car breaks down, boss gives him his own vehicle

A man in Alabama no longer has to walk where he needs to go.
Walter Carr was all set to start a new job with Bellhops Moving, but his car broke down. Instead of calling off, or borrowing a set of wheels, he started walking, starting at midnight, to get to the job nearly 20 miles away, WBMA reported.
Pelham police officers saw him walking, offered him a ride and took him to breakfast before taking him to the moving job.
Carr had been walking for about four hours when police offered him the ride, WIAT reported.
Jennifer Lamey hired Bellhops Moving, and Carr, and posted to Facebook about his dedication. His story made it all the way to the home office and the company’s CEO Luke Marklin.
Marklin made sure that his employee would not have to walk to work again and gave him the keys to his own car, a 2014 Ford Escape.
Lamey also started a GoFundMe campaign in the name of Carr. She had hoped to raise $2,000, but in one day, raised more than four times that amount.
