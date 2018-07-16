0 Police investigating possible racial motivations for attack at local bar

AVALON, Pa. - Avalon police are investigating what they believe was a racially motivated attack at a bar in Avalon.

Police said it happened at the Jackman Inn last Saturday.

The victim's lawyer said the victim was there to drop off a thank-you card to the kitchen manager.

During that time, the general manager said there were about 15 men and women who appeared to be a part of a hate group and one was allegedly wearing a shirt with hate speech on it.

Channel 11 was told several members of the group began yelling racial slurs at the victim calling him the N-word.

The general manager said the bartender told the group to leave.

We are told more than five men from the group attacked the victim. The kitchen manager allegedly tried to pull some of the men off the victim but we are told he was assaulted as a result of that.

The victims lawyer said there were several witnesses and he wants to know why charges are taking so long.

The police chief told Channel 11 there are two sides to the story and they want to thoroughly investigate, but said he doesn't tolerate hate.

Channel 11 learned the same group caused problems at another bar and were barred from going there again. We asked the police chief about that, but he couldn't get into specifics because they are looking into that incident and more charges could come.

