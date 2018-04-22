UPDATE (9 AM) Police have released the name of the suspect involved in the hit-and-run incident Saturday night.
Police said Giovanni DeMarzo, 20, of Banksville, was driving the motorcycle involved in the incident.
DeMarzo is currently facing charges of DUI, among other “possible charges” that are pending, according to police.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police are investigating following a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh Saturday night.
Police said a motorcycle hit a pedestrian near the 100 block of East Carson Street in the South Side area of Pittsburgh.
The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.
According to a release, a man was driving a motorcycle carrying a female passenger when he struck a man near the intersection of East Carson Street and South 12th Street.
Police said the motorcycle driver attempted to flee the scene, throwing the female passenger to the ground.
Officers quickly responded and took the driver into custody. The passenger on the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and suffered “substantial injuries,” police said.
She was transported to UPMC Mercy in critical condition.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.
Police said charges are pending against the driver of the motorcycle.
