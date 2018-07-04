Mom accidentally runs over 10-month-old baby in driveway, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A 10-month-old infant was reportedly run over by a vehicle Tuesday in Union Township, Ohio.
Emergency crews were dispatched around 12:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of Old SR 74 on a report that an infant had been run over in a driveway, according to a press release from the Union Township Police Department.
Cincinnati-area media report that the infant was in a carrier when a mother sat it down on the ground to tend to another child inside a vehicle, which divided her attention. The mother then reportedly got back in the vehicle and backed up over the infant. The infant was taken by Aircare to a local hospital, the release stated.
Cincinnati-area media report that the incident was an accident.
The condition of the infant is not yet known.
The accident is currently under investigation, according to police.
It’s not known if any charges will be filed.
