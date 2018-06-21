0 Pete Davidson confirms engagement to Ariana Grande

NEW YORK - “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson has confirmed his whirlwind engagement to singer Ariana Grande.

The 24-year-old appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday and said he’s gotten support from other men on the street.

“You know you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Fallon joked.

“But I did, though,” Davidson said. “I feel like I won a contest. It’s so sick. It’s so (expletive) lit. It’s so lit, it’s so funny when you’re walking down the street, dudes are walking by and (tipping their hat).

“Some guy came up to me and said, ‘Yo man, you like gave me hope.’ I didn’t know I was that ugly.”

Getting more serious, Davidson admitted he was lucky to be with Grande.

“I’m a lucky (expletive),” he said. “I’m forever known as her plus-one.”

The couple seems to be moving fast. According to TMZ, they purchased a $16 million apartment in New York. Refinery29 reported that, over the weekend, Grande made a post on her Instagram story that seemed to indicate that the couple moved in together.

Reports emerged that Grande and Davidson were dating in May.

