Check your refrigerators. Johnsonville LLC has announced a recall of its jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage.
More than 95,000 pounds of the sausage are subject to the recall due to the possibility of extraneous material, specifically hard green plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The 14 ounce packages under the recall were produced and packaged on March 12 and 13, 2019. They have a best by date of June 9, 2019.
If you have the affected product, you’re being instructed to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, the FSIS reported.
For more information call Johnsonville at 888-556-2728.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}