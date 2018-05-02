0 Starflyer, world's tallest spinning ride, opens soon in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The world’s tallest spinning ride, the Starflyer, will be opening soon in Orlando, Florida.

The ride will be 450 feet tall and is set to open in June along International Drive.

Developer Chuck Whittall has spent a lot of money to swing business into I-Drive. He has invested nearly a billion dollars between the Coca Cola Orlando Eye and the I-Drive 360.

The Starflyer will be 50 feet taller than the Orlando Eye.

"To the very top, it's 450 foot. Riders will actually fly at 400 feet; slightly over 400 feet,” Whittall said. "We just finished the certifications on it, and we're just making sure it's working absolutely perfectly."

Whittal said he’s also working on a second phase of I-Drive 360. He is developing a new hotel and more retail space, and putting several hundred million dollars into building apartments to get people to live on I-Drive.

"I think I-Drive is the go-to destination for conventioneers and for half-day experiences,” Whittall said. "Once you get tired of the theme parks, you still want to have fun and do things. We offer all that here."

Developer Josh Wallack told WFTV’s Jamie Holmes that he’s also sinking hundreds of millions into I-Drive.

First came Mango's and the Hollywood Plaza Complex is next. It will be a rooftop restaurant with a 360-degree view of Orlando.

The biggest hurdle remains traffic on I-Drive.

The restaurant is on top of a parking garage with 880 spots.

"This is now the I-Drive entertainment district, and we are looking to make this downtown Orange County,” Wallack said.

