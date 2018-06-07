Taylor Swift goes redhead in Sugarland Babe music video

Taylor Swift is transforming into a redhead for Sugarland’s new music video, “Babe.”
Swift stars alongside “Superman” actor Brandon Routh and Jennifer Nettles.
The teaser aired Wednesday night during the 2018 CMT Awards.
The teaser features Nettles as a wife whose husband, played by Routh, is cheating on her with Swift.
Swift co-wrote ‘Babe’ with Train singer Patrick Monahan for her 2012 album, “Red,” Billboard reports.
The song will appear on Sugarland’s new album, “Bigger,” which will be released Friday.
Check out the "Babe" trailer below. The full video will be released June 9.
