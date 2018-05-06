0 Teen, 3 others charged in grisly Craigslist double murder in Oklahoma

MOORE, Okla. - A teenager and three others have been charged in the grisly deaths of two men whose dismembered bodies were found chained to cinder blocks in an Oklahoma pond, KFOR reported.

Jarron Keonte Moreland, 21, and Alize Ramon Smith, 21, were found dead on April 18, four days after they arranged to meet two of the suspects in a Craigslist gun sale, according to court documents in Cleveland County, Oklahoma.

According to court documents, Brett Boettler, 16, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse and possessing a firearm after delinquent adjudication. His brother, Kevin Garcia-Boettler, 22, was also charged with felony accessory to second-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body. Johnny Shane Barker, 43, is facing accessory to second-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a human corpse. The brothers’ mother, Crystal Boettler, 40, is charged with one count of accessory to second-degree murder.

According to court records, on April 14, Garcia-Boettler drove his brother to meet the two victims to purchase a gun from Moreland. The sale was arranged through Craigslist and the two parties agreed to meet in a grocery store parking lot.

“There was apparently going to be a sale of a gun, possibly off of Craigslist when the two victims entered the vehicle,” Moore police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis told KFOR. “The suspects claimed they heard a gun being racked or cocked. At that point, one of those individuals fired at the two victims that entered the van and killed them both at that time.”

Garcia-Boettler told police he got scared and left the parking lot, WFOR reported.

Authorities alleged that the brothers called Crystal Boettler, who told them to drive to a property in Moore, Oklahoma.

According to court documents, Barker allegedly helped the brothers remove the bodies, covered them with tarps and attached cinder blocks around them with chains.

At some point, the bodies were also dismembered, according to court documents.

According to court records, a $5 million bond was set for Brett Boettler. A $3 million bond was set for Barker and Garcia-Boettler.

The next court appearance for the suspects is May 22, KFOR reported.

