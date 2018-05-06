  • Tia Mowry-Hardrict and husband Cory welcome baby girl

    "Sister, Sister" star Tia Mowry-Hardrict has given birth to a baby girl.

    According to Essence, the actress and her husband, Cory Hardrict, welcomed their second child Saturday. They also have a son, Cree, who was born in 2011.

    Mowry-Hardrict's twin and "Sister, Sister" co-star Tamera Mowry-Housley wrote on Instastory: "She's here!! Can't wait for the world to see her. She's beautiful."

    Earlier Saturday, Hardrict posted that he was crying "grown man tears" ahead of the baby's arrival.

    "Baby girl is near," he wrote. "Prayers Up."

    Grown man Tears 😓 Baby girl is near Prayers Up 👑

    A post shared by Cory Hardrict (@coryhardrict) on

