  • Trump expected to pardon Scooter Libby: Who is he and what did he do?

    President Donald Trump is expected to pardon Scooter Libby, former Vice President Dick Cheney’s former chief of staff, according to multiple news outlets.

    Libby, a lawyer whose full name is I. Lewis Scooter Libby Jr., was indicted by a federal grand jury on five charges related to the leaking of CIA officer Valerie Plame Wilson’s identity. In 2007, he was convicted of four felonies, including perjury and obstruction of justice.

    Then-President George Bush commuted his 30-month prison sentence, but did not grant him a full pardon. Libby’s law license was suspended after his conviction and was just reinstated in 2016.

    Conservatives have contended that Libby was the victim of an out-of-control special prosecutor, according to The New York Times. The argument is similar to Trump’s repeated contention that special counsel Robert Mueller is on a “witch hunt” and has gone too far in his investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

    ABC first reported the news of the expected Libby pardon.

