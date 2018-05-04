Viking Cruise announces 8-month-long trip

Imagine leaving all cares behind and climbing on board a ship for a monthslong world cruise. Viking Cruises is offering a new itinerary that the company calls the “longest-ever continuous world cruise.”
Those lucky enough to be able to take the time away from responsibilities and afford the trip, will embark on a 245-day trip from London on Aug. 31, 2019. After six continents, 59 countries and 113 ports, the ship will return to London after eight months, Forbes reported.
The ship will be the Viking Sun, which has a capacity of 930 passengers. It is the newest of the Viking ocean-going fleet, having been built just last year.
Usually world cruises by other lines last 90-120 days, broken into 20- to 30-day chunks. This voyage will have two segments that will last 127 days and 119 days each.
The long cruise comes with a large price tag -- $92,990 per person for the entire eight-month trip. Two shorter trips that correspond with the segments will set travelers back about half that cost, USA Today reported.
According to Viking Cruises, those who book by the end of May will get free business class airfare, shore excursion credits, ship board credits, unlimited Wi-Fi and a beverage package.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}