0 Watch: ‘Toy Story 4' teaser trailer released; film slated for June

What is a spork with eyes and pipe cleaner arms doing with Buzz, Woody and Jessie?

We guess we’ll have to wait until next summer to find out, but Monday, Pixar and Walt Disney Studios released the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel “Toy Story 4.”

The studios also released a teaser poster, showing what some may say, is Woody saying goodbye.

Those who have brought the characters many have grown up with to life have called the latest chapter of the story where toys are alive when humans are not around have called the plot emotional and difficult to get through recording.

In September, Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, said, according to People magazine, “Yes, I gotta resist getting emotional. I don’t want to give it away, but this is an incredibly great story. It is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big, the idea they’ve come up with, I’m startled. I couldn’t even get through the last scene. I would love to be a Washington leaker.”

And you thought the ending of “Toy Story 3” was hard to see without bawling.

Allen added, “I just can’t do it. I can’t give anymore away. They’ve got great characters but a couple of scenes toward the end were really hard to get through,” People reported.

Tom Hanks, who voices the cowboy doll Woody, told “The Chris Evans Breakfast Show,” that there is something about the film series, USA Today reported.

“When I realized what they were going for, I realized, ‘Oh, this is a moment in history,” Hanks said. “The emotional range of the movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting.”

“Here’s the thing about those geniuses that are there at Pixar and everybody who have ever been involved in any of the ‘Toy Story’ things: they invented something there,” Hanks said. “It is a very, very, very special collection of movies that have been put together that, I think hits each one of us in a completely individual way.”

“Toy Story 4” is scheduled to hit theaters on June 21.

