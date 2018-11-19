0 Which local restaurants are open on Thanksgiving? Here's a list

If putting together a Thanksgiving feast isn’t in the cards for you this year, don’t worry, there are plenty of restaurants that will be happy to help with your holiday meals.

Several restaurant chains across the country will be open on Thursday, offering dine-in Thanksgiving dinners or meal packages you can take with you to share at home.

Below are a few restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Some offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices and times may vary with location.)

Applebee's: The restaurant will be offering a special entrée, for dining in or taking out, that includes turkey breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and green beans. The chain will also offer its full menu.

Bahama Breeze: Think Thanksgiving with a tropical twist.

Bob Evans: You can get a $15 dine-in special Thursday ($7 for the kids' meal version) that includes a main course, three sides, endless bread and a slice of pie. The to-go meals include three options: Ham Farmhouse Feast, Turkey Farmhouse Feast or Premium Farmhouse Feast. They serve four to eight guests depending on your choice and start at $50.

Boston Market: The restaurant offers dine-in or take-out meals for Thanksgiving.

Buca di Beppo: The Thanksgiving feast menu includes sliced white meat turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Capital Grille: Capital Grille is offering a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner ($42 for adults, $15 for children) that Includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans and mashed potatoes. Desserts are available for $11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Cracker Barrel is offering both a dine-in and takeaway prepared Thanksgiving dinner. The meal includes turkey with gravy, sugar-cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, a slice of pumpkin pie, a choice of biscuits, corn muffins or another side and a beverage.

Denny’s: You can get a Thanksgiving dinner delivered in some locations – you have to pick it up in others. The dinner includes carved turkey breast served family-style with stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. The meals serve 4-5 and cost $35.99.

Golden Corral: The restaurant’s $17 dine-in Thanksgiving buffet includes turkey, ribs, ham, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, desserts and other choices. Kids meals are between $7 and $9, depending on the child's age.

McDonald's: Some locations are open, but not all. Call ahead for hours.

IHOP: The restaurant will be open on Thursday in most locations, though hours may vary.

McCormick and Schmick's: Get a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, butternut squash bisque, vegetables, apple squash casserole and more. Click here to make a reservation online.

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Reservations are required at the locations open on Thanksgiving. Click here to check if a location will be open.

Ruby Tuesday: Participating restaurants will be open for business on Thursday.

Ruth's Chris: The steakhouse will offer a three-course dinner that includes turkey, sausage and herb stuffing, a choice of a side and a dessert duo.

TGI Friday's: The chain is offering a feast for two for $20-$25. You get two appetizers, two entrees and two desserts.

Waffle House: Always-open Waffle House will be serving its regular menu on Thanksgiving.

