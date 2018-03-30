0 Who is John Huber, the man appointed to investigate GOP concerns about FBI, Justice Department

In a letter to congressional leaders released on Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed that the United States attorney for Utah has been investigating whether the Justice Department and the FBI abused its authority in surveilling an adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

In addition to an investigation into the request for a warrant to surveil Carter Page, U.S. Attorney John Huber has been looking into whether the Justice Department ignored allegations of Hillary Clinton’s ties to the sale of U.S. uranium rights to Uranium One, whose parent company is Rosatom, a Russian nuclear energy company. He also could be looking into the investigation of Clinton’s use of a personal email server and the workings of her family’s foundation, according to a story by The Salt Lake Tribune.

The letter sent by Sessions to Senate Judiciary chairman Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa), House Judiciary Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte, (R-Virginia) and House Oversight Committee chairman Trey Gowdy, (R-South Carolina), revealed that he had asked Huber to lead the investigation into issues raised by the congressmen in recent months.

Last fall, the lawmakers had asked Sessions to appoint a special counsel to investigate the response by the FBI to investigations related to Clinton in addition to the way the agency handled the request for surveillance of Page.

Sessions explained in the letter that their request, at this time, did not warrant the appointment of a special counsel.

“I am confident that Mr. Huber’s review will include a full, complete, and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and the facts,” Sessions wrote. “I receive regular updates from Mr. Huber and upon the conclusion of his review, will receive his recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any merit the appointment of a Special Counsel.”

Huber has apparently been working on the investigation since November.

Who is Huber? Here’s what we know about the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is 50 years old.

He earned a bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Utah, where he also graduated from the S.J. Quinney College of Law with a juris doctor degree.

He worked in the Weber County (Utah) Attorney’s Office, and as chief prosecutor for West Valley City.

He worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office as the National Security Section chief and the executive assistant U.S. attorney.

He served as the United States attorney and lead federal law enforcement official in Utah since June 2015.

He was first appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as U.S. attorney.

In March 2017, Sessions appointed Huber to continue to serve as U.S. attorney in Utah.

In June 2017, Trump nominated Huber to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Utah.

In August 2017, the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Huber’s appointment. He was honored by both Attorney General John Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Holder for his work.

He is serving as vice chairman of the U.S. Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC).

