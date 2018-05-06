Woman arrested after slapping hind of police horse as 'joke,' police say

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a woman early Saturday downtown after she slapped a patrol horse on its backside, according to court documents.
Officers chased Allison Chaffin, 20, and detained her after she “slapped the horse with an open hand to the left rear hind quarter,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
The horse — named Titan — “reacted in a startled manner and spun around, thus inhibiting (the officer’s) ability to control Titan,” according to the affidavit. “Chaffin’s action of striking the horse caused (him) to momentarily lose control of the horse when it was spooked and began to turn/move away in an area that is crowded with other officers and civilians.”
“When asked what happened, Chaffin immediately stated that ‘it was a joke’ and ‘it was a bet’ to slap the horse,” according to the affidavit.
Chaffin faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of interference with a police service animal, an offense punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and jail time of up to a year.
Texas law prohibits interference with police service animals and requires tougher penalties if the offender’s action “inhibits or restricts the handler’s or rider’s control of the animal.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}