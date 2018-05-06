  • Inmate suing Corrections Department to end Timberland boots ban

    SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. - A Somerset County inmate is suing the Department of Corrections to end a ban on Timberland boots.

    Jamal Washington claims it violates prisoners' rights and state-issued boots don't protect inmates' feet or keep them warm in the winter.

    Timberland boots were banned from state prisons after a deadly attack on a corrections officer in February.

    Paul Kendrick was serving life in prison when he attacked an officer, beating him to death.

    Sgt. Mark Baserman was attacked by Kendrick while he was sitting at his desk in the prison housing unit.

    He died 11 days later at the hospital.

    State Rep. Frank Burns weighed in on the matter, saying:

    "If the choice comes down to keeping inmates' feet warm in the harsh winter conditions or banning a style of boot that was used as a weapon to kick a corrections officer to death, I'm saying, 'Get ready to buy an extra pair of socks come December.'"

    As of now, all inmates in possession of the boots have to turn them in or mail them home by Friday.

     
     

