Viral post shows veteran sitting in rain outside Pa. Walmart

    DICKSON CITY, Pa. - A viral Facebook post of a veteran sitting by himself in the rain outside a Walmart in northeastern Pennsylvania had people questioning store policy.

    Thousands on Facebook shared the picture of the veteran, who had been told to sit out in the rain and not in the covered area of the store when he was collecting donations for service members.

    The store had a safety policy that those collecting money had to be 15 feet from the doorway.

    One day later, Manuel Griffin, 69, was out there again -- this time in the sun, collecting donations for service members.

    The store manager was able to come to an agreement that would give veterans a cover in inclement weather.

